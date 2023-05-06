Police are warning parents and youths of the dangers of underage drinking after receiving information about a beach party taking place this weekend.
North Wales Police have taken to social media to ask parents if they know what their children are doing this weekend.
The post reads: "Do you know what your kids are getting up to this weekend?
"Gwynedd South Policing Team will continue to Patrol the district this weekend as we anticipate it being busier due to the Kings Coronation.
"This is a reminder that we will be increasing our presence on the trains and buses and any youths seen drinking alcohol will have it seized and their details will be taken.
"Underage drinking is not only illegal but its puts children and young people at increased risk of physical, mental emotional and social harm. We hope you all have a lovely Bank Holiday weekend and stay safe."