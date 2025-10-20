A beach in Gwynedd is now more accessible than ever, thanks to a new beach wheelchair.
The wheelchair has been provided by Llanbedrog Community Council with support from a Gwynedd Council grant, funded by the UK Government, to provide the vital piece of equipment for wheelchair users to be able to access Llanbedrog’s main beach.
The initiative ensures that everyone - residents and visitors alike - can enjoy the village’s stunning beach, no matter their level of mobility.
The new wheelchair is available for use all year round, allowing users to enjoy the beach throughout the seasons. During the summer months, the chair can even be used to go into the sea, offering a truly inclusive coastal experience for everyone.
This initiative reflects the community council’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion, ensuring that residents and visitors of all abilities can enjoy Llanbedrog’s beautiful coastline.
Andrew Parry, Chair of Llanbedrog Community Council, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this new beach wheelchair, which will make a real difference to those who may have previously found access to the beach difficult or impossible.
“We’re extremely grateful to Gwynedd Council for their support in making this possible.”
The Community Council extends its sincere thanks to Gwynedd Council for their funding support, which has helped turn this project into reality.
The beach wheelchair is available for use free of charge, with booking enquiries made easily online at llanbedrog.org.uk.
For general enquiries, please contact the clerk via email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at 07961 414999.
