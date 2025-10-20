On 29 September, Tywyn Older People’s Forum welcomed Emma Quaeck, the Dementia Co-ordinator, Gwynedd Council.
Emma explained how she became involved with
dementia, about 10 years ago after being a fitness tutor for about 40 years.
Explaining what dementia was Emma said it is not a natural part of ageing, but is caused by diseases of the brain.
It is not just about losing your memory, there is more to the person than the dementia and a little understanding makes a big difference.
In Tywyn and the surrounding areas of Gwynedd, the group provide physical and social activities in the community to enhance quality of life, support, advice, information, sign posting and collaboration.
Tywyn has become a dementia friendly area, led by Rachel Warne Roberts, and TAITH - the Tywyn and area volunteer transport scheme - is being set up.
We congratulate them on all the hard work.
At their next meeting on 30 October they will have their bi-monthly lunch, followed on 7 November by a Remembrance Concert at 7pm for 7.30. Tickets cost £8 on the door. Both events will be held at Neuadd Pendre Tywyn.
