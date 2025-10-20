The Harlech Society held the first of its winter meetings at the Lion Hotel, Criccieth.
After lunch its guest speaker Dr Nick Winterbotham shared his 45 years career managing a wide variety of museums across England, including the National Railway and Eureka Museums.
His passion for not only preserving our heritage but also learning from it was compellingly displayed during his entertaining and inspiring interactive and cleverly illustrated presentation.
The importance of engaging personally with all their visitors, young and old, and creating lasting memories was stressed.
After a lively discussion Dr Geoff Radley delivered the vote of thanks.
The Harlech Society's next meeting is on Friday, 21 November at the Plas Restaurant in Harlech when the guest speaker will be the local award winning sculptor, Howard Bowcott.
His talk will focus on his impressive slate creations in Gwynedd, including the four huge pillars next to the railway station in Blaenau Ffestiniog, and his most recent work of slate art in the park in Harlech, comprising two tall columns dedicated to Owain Glyndwr and Henry IV.
These will be visited at the end of his talk as it is only a few minutes walk from the Plas.
