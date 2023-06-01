Meirionnydd Ramblers’ first of two walks in the coming days takes place on Friday, 9 June, heading to Beddgelert from Pont Glaslyn.
We set off from the car park to climb steadily up into the secluded valley of Cwm Bychan, passing the remains of old copper workings along the way.
Our path continues over the bwlch at Grib Du and down to the placid waters of Llyn Dinas where we join the riverside walk to Beddgelert. Here we can stop for an ice cream and visit Gelert’s grave.
Leaving the town, we pick up the old fisherman’s path which follows the river as it tumbles down beneath the high cliffs of the spectacular Aberglaslyn Pass.
On reaching Pont Aberglaslyn we leave the river and take a short path back to the start.
This circular walk covers six miles and is graded C, moderate. The group will meet at 10.30am at the National Trust car park (grid ref: SH597462).
Contact the leader, John D, on 01766 540891 for further information.
Then on Wednesday, 14 June, it is to Rhinog Fawr from the east.
If you want rugged scenery with sea and mountain views but without the crowds of the more well-known areas of Snowdonia, this is the walk for you!
We set off on forest tracks and then take a clear path up to Bwlch Drws Ardudwy.
The paths are fainter as we contour round the mountain to a point due east of its summit before starting our steep ascent to the west.
We are rewarded for our efforts by spectacular views from the top, weather permitting.
Our return route descends sharply towards Llyn Du, continuing beyond the lake to near to top of Bwlch Tyddiad (the Roman Steps).
Here we turn down to the east on a good path which passes the Pistyll Gwyn falls before bringing us back to the start.
The start point at the end of the tarmac near Graigddu-isaf (grid ref SH684302) where the group will gather at 10am. This circular walk is graded A, strenuous and covers approximately six miles.
Dave T is the walk leader. He can be contacted on 01970 828815 or 07831 735208 for further details.
Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.