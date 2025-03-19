“No system can ensure that it arrives at the correct verdict 100% of the time, and most people accept that mistakes will be made. However, they will also understandably – and quite reasonably - assume that victims of miscarriages of justice are compensated, particularly if they have spent time in custody before being pardoned or having their convictions quashed. Unfortunately, this is the exception rather than the rule for victims of miscarriages of justice across England and Wales.