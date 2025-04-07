For nearly a decade, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been making headlines - often for the wrong reasons - but behind these challenges are stories of dedication, resilience, and compassion.
For the first time in a long time, the health board has agreed access for cameras to capture the real-life experiences of those on the frontlines.
S4C's new documentary series allows viewers to witness the human side of healthcare, where every shift is a testament to the dedication of the hospital staff. The first episode of ‘Ysbyty: Plant Ni’ on 8 April, showcases the dedication of healthcare professionals at Glan Clwyd’s Children’s Ward.
It follows the journeys of several young patients and highlights the commitment of doctors, nurses, and support staff who provide exceptional care.