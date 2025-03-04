A series of new services have been developed. The new North Wales Medical School has opened, the community audiology van is the first of its kind in Wales, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd has been chosen as one of eight sites to take part in a new STEPS II Parkinson’s trial, surgeons in Abergele Hospital trialling augmented reality technology for knee surgery and Ysbyty Gwynedd’s emergency department ranked best place to train in Wales.