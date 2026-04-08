Two Aberystwyth-based businesses have stepped up to support children’s hospice Hope House.
Carys Boyle Ceramics and staff from Natwest Bank in Aberystwyth have both taken on the £50 Challenge run by Hope House.
The charity provides free high-quality respite, nursing care, physiotherapy and family support for over 700 local children and families living with a life-threatening condition.
Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “Our £50 Challenge sees us give a £50 investment to local businesses, schools and community groups with the challenge of them multiplying it by as much as they can in 50 days.
“We are thrilled kind businesses in Aberystwyth have chosen to support us as we look to grow awareness of our vital services in Ceredigion.
“There are so many families in the county we have not yet reached who could really benefit from our support. With the option of accessing either of our two hospices in Oswestry or Conwy, we could offer families a real lifeline through our respite breaks and family support services.”
Carys said: “I first heard about Hope House Ty Gobaith when I was contacted by Bekki to see if I’d like to take part.
“I thought it was such a wonderful cause that I said yes.
“I will be offering friends and customers the chance to paint a drinks coaster with special glazes that turn bright and shiny when I fire them in the kiln.
“I’ve already had one group over.”
The challenge is a fun way to show your community you care, boost morale and fulfil Corporate Social Responsibility.
Businesses can take part at any point throughout the year. You’ll be fully supported by Bekki and the fundraising team to help turn your £50 into care for local children. Sign up now at https://www.hopehouse.org.uk/50challenge or call Bekki on 01691 671671.
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