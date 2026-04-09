A castle in Gwynedd has been used to encourage people to register to vote.
The Electoral Commission used Caernarfon Castle to spread the message to the people of Gwynedd to make sure they are signed up to vote in the upcoming Senedd election.
They projected their message on to the walls of Caernarfon Castle on Tuesday night, 7 April.
The Commission’s team set up there from around 5pm but the projection of the message had to wait until around 8pm once it got dark enough to be able to see it.
The Senedd election will take place on Thursday, 7 May, and people have until 11.59pm on 20 April to register to vote.
You must be aged 14 or over to register.
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