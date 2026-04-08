A leading charity is calling for urgent action ahead of May’s Senedd election to address the barriers faced by the one in three people in Wales who are deaf or have hearing loss.
RNID has launched its manifesto setting out what the next Welsh Government must do to meet the needs of deaf people and those with hearing loss.
The charity warns that deaf people still face significant challenges in everyday life – from visiting their GP to searching or applying for a job.
Polly Winn, External Affairs Manager for Wales at RNID, said: “The needs and rights of hundreds and thousands of people in Wales are being ignored and people are being forced to face unnecessary and preventable challenges.”
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