Ceredigion planners are to visit the site of a scheme for a new office building at a waste management centre, which was again recommended for refusal on the grounds of potential impact on a neighbouring property.
Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, at its 9 October meeting, was recommended to refuse an application by D I Evans Cyf for a new two-storey office building, replacing existing portacabin-style buildings, the retention of a storage building, and the creation of car parking area and associated works at Gwrthwynt, Beulah.
The application was recommended for refusal as the siting, scale, and design of the proposed office building was considered “to present unacceptable amenity harm” to a nearby dwelling known as ‘Delfryn’.
A similar previous application was refused by planners this April on the basis of the impact on Delfryn.
Planning officers said that while the “relocated storage building has been proposed to be moved away from Delfryn entirely”, the office building has “in fact now been sited across the near-entirety of the boundary.”
At the request of Cllr Gareth Lloyd committee members agreed to a site visit by its site inspection panel before any decision was made, the application returning to a future planning meeting.