A campaign has been launched in a bid to promote 'responsible tourism' at Nant Gwynant and the Watkin Path.
In partnership between Eryri’s National Park Authority, North Wales Police, the National Trust, Cyngor Gwynedd, Natural Resources Wales, and local councillor June Jones, this initiative aims to address pressing concerns regarding visitor management and environmental conservation in the area.
Cllr June Jones said: "Nant Gwynant holds a special place in the hearts of both locals and visitors alike. However, its delicate ecosystem and scenic beauty are increasingly threatened by unsustainable visitation practices. Through this multi-agency day, we aim to develop a culture of responsible tourism, urging visitors to tread lightly, use public transport from gateway towns, and refrain from littering."
Post-Covid the Watkin Path and Nant Gwynant has surged in popularity as a destination for visitors but has faced mounting challenges including parking congestion, littering, anti-social behaviour and illegal parking.
Recognising these concerns, the participating agencies say they are joining forces to promote sustainable tourism practices and raise awareness about the importance of respecting the local communities, landscapes and biodiversity.
Chief Inspector Lisa Jones of North Wales Police added: "Motorists coming to the area should think about where they park and make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available. This includes making use of the increased Sherpa’r Wyddfa bus service provided.
“We will continue to work closely with our partners to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and all other road users.
“The irresponsible and dangerous parking we have previously witnessed in some areas has been unacceptable.
“It not only risks lives but also prevents emergency vehicle access, which includes access for our Mountain Rescue and search colleagues.”
Angela Jones, the National Park’s Head of Partnerships said "As stewards of this important landscape, we want people to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of being outdoors but it is vital for us to protect and preserve the Watkin Path and Nant Gwynant.
“By working together and promoting responsible visitation, we can ensure that this area is kept for all to enjoy."