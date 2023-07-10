Today was a big day for the cast and crew of Brassed Off, who met for the first time to start rehearsals for this year's summer season show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The production is directed by Richard Cheshire and stars Ioan Hefin as Dafydd, Geraint Rhys Edwards, Barry, Seren Sandham Davies, Gloria, Phylip Harries, Dai, Ieuan Rhys, Brian, Gillian Elisa, Vera, Sara Harries Davies, Rita, Joey Hickman, Haydn, and Rachel Garnett as Mandy.
The cast and crew met set designer Pete Lochery first thing this morning to see what he has in store for the Theatr y Werin stage this August.
Richard explained more about the set, and the Cambrian News was allowed to have a sneak peek too (see video attached).
Over the next three weeks we'll be interviewing the cast and crew as they rehearse this powerful production.
Based on the film of the same name, this version of Brassed Off is set in Wales in the late 1980s. A powerful story of solidarity, friendship, and loyalty will be brought to life in Aberystwyth Arts Centre's summer production, set in a Welsh mining community.
A spokesperson for the arts centre said: "Join the residents of this tight-knit valley town as they face the closure of their beloved colliery. Against all odds, this group of determined individuals bands together to save not just their jobs, but their way of life. With an all-star cast of talented Welsh actors, breath-taking set design, and soul-stirring music, this show is sure to be one for everyone 12yrs + (parental guidance).
"You'll witness the fierce passion of the miners' brass band as they compete in national championships, pouring their hearts and souls into every note. And through every twist and turn, you'll be taken on a journey of heartbreak, hope, and triumph that will leave you cheering for more. So come join us for a night of unforgettable theatre as we celebrate the spirit and resilience of Wales' mining communities.
"Our take on Brassed Off is not to be missed!"
The show starts on Friday, 4 August and runs until the end of the month. Tickets are available from the box office.