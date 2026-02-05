The number of agency staff working in Powys council’s Children’s Social Services has plummeted by 40 in three and a half years, councillors have been told.
At a meeting of the council’s Health and Care scrutiny committee on 28 January, councillors took a look at draft budget proposals for Social Services in 2026/2027.
Next year’s Children’s Social Services is set to receive a three per cent increase on this year’s allocation of £32.597m, which will see its budget go up to £33.58m.
Children’s Services are predicting £1.561m worth of pressures which is mainly due to not knowing how many new cases of youngsters needing care will emerge during 2026/2027.
They are also looking to make £1.256m in savings which will contribute to an overall council savings target of £12m next year.
Amongst the proposals is a “cost saving” of £86,000 which is due to using more “permanent” staff as social workers once they are qualified rather than more costly agency staff.
In recent years the council has been trying to “grow its ownership” cohort of social workers by supporting people to follow social work qualification courses.
This includes degree and master’s degree courses with the council providing practical learning opportunities.
Portfolio holder for Children’s Services Cllr Sandra Davies highlighted the success of the scheme.
Cllr Davies said: “When I first became a portfolio holder and Cllr Susan McNicholas and I were sharing a portfolio I believe we had over 50 agency workers in those times.”
“I’m pleased to report we are down to 10, that’s a really big reduction.
“There will always be a requirement for some agency staff because we haven’t got a crystal ball and we have to accommodate our young children and make sure they are safe.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.