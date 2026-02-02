Charges have been dropped against a Penparcau man accused of making indecent images of children.
Swansea Crown Court on 27 January heard an update on the case of Craig Thomas, of 13 Cae Job.
The 33-year-old was charged last year with making a total of 18 indecent images of children between 1 November 2015 and 25 September 2018.
The Crown Prosecution Service formally offered no evidence at the hearing on 27 January and the case was dismissed.
