A biker has died following a crash at Rhydymain yesterday (Sunday).
North Wales Police (NWP) have launched an appeal for witnesses following yesterday's collision.
A spokesperson for NWP's Roads Policing Unit said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a RTC in which one person died.
"We were called yesterday (Sunday, 13 August) at 12.21pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A494 at Rhydymain, Dolgellau.
"Local officers attended with Roads Policing Unit, alongside WAST, Helimed and the Forensic Crash Investigation Unit.
"Sadly the rider of the motorbike passed away at the scene.
"If you were travelling on the A494 around this time and witnessed the incident, or if you have dashcam footage of, or prior to it, we would like to hear from you.
"Please contact us via our live webchat or on 101 quoting ref A1289482."