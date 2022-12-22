THE members of a Pen Llŷn motorbike club have donated much-needed items to Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Alaw Unit.
Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers Motorbike Club raised the money to buy the items in 2021, during their 11th fundraising ride to support local charities, and was recently able to purchase and present Alaw Unit staff asked for.
Speaking on behalf of the bikers, Eifion Roberts said: “We have run a fundraising event now for 12 years (excluding 2020 because of you know what!) and with the help of our members, friends and family we have been very lucky to have raised £61,500 for good causes.
“The Alaw Unit fundraiser was done in September 2021.
“We had been running an online auction before the day and on the day we did a run around the county of Gwynedd of approximately 100 miles.
“Starting from Y Maes in Pwllheli, we lunched at the Snowdonia Parc Inn in Waunfawr who are always very good to us, then went back down to the finish at the Glyn Garth Club in Llanbedrog - again Sian Jones and everyone there are very good to us too.
“We had 95 bikes of all types with us on the day, all great fun.
“We managed to raise £5,227 for the Alaw Unit.”
The bikers donated 14 ward trollies, two linen cupboards and three small ward trollies to the Alaw Unit during a visit on 2 December.