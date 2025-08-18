Graham Owen was 63 and living in Llangefni when he was diagnosed. Now living in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, he said: “I had an appointment with my GP about a different matter. My wife suggested I ask for a PSA test. She had a bit of a niggly feeling something might not be quite right. I ended up being referred to Ysbyty Gwynedd and had a biopsy and MRI which confirmed prostate cancer and I had surgery to remove it.”