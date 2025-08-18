Gwynedd men are being encouraged to get tested for prostate cancer.
Prostate Cymru is touring Wales to test almost 4,000 men for the disease.
Colwyn Bay and Llangefni dates have been organised for September, and the charity is appealing to Gwynedd men aged 50 or over – or those aged 45 or over if they have a family history of prostate cancer, or if they are Black - to get tested at Colwyn Bay Cricket Club on 6 September and Llangefni Fire Station Sunday on 7 September
Former North Wales Police worker Neil Ackers knows how important it is to get tested. The 52-year-old discovered he had prostate cancer through a routine PSA test at work, having served with the force for 36 years.
"If I had not attended that PSA test, I would not be here today. When I received a red letter warning me of my high PSA score, I took it to my GP. Initially, I was advised that, because of my age, I didn't need to worry about prostate cancer because I was too young.”
But Neil insisted on a follow-up and, despite delays due to Covid, he had surgery in January 2020.
"I was advised by my consultant that I hadn't had surgery that January, my outlook would have been very bleak. They caught it just in time.”
Neil has since become involved with The North Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group which meets in Rhyl, Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor and Tywyn.
The group aims to support men who have either recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, have undergone treatment or just need someone to talk to about their prostate cancer journey. He is also an ambassador for the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT).
Graham Owen was 63 and living in Llangefni when he was diagnosed. Now living in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, he said: “I had an appointment with my GP about a different matter. My wife suggested I ask for a PSA test. She had a bit of a niggly feeling something might not be quite right. I ended up being referred to Ysbyty Gwynedd and had a biopsy and MRI which confirmed prostate cancer and I had surgery to remove it.”
Graham is now 71. His PSA levels are monitored every six months. With friends who faced the same diagnosis, he is now setting up a Prostate Cymru Friendship Group in Anglesey and Gwynedd.
“I would really urge other men to get tested,” he said.
“I had no symptoms and am very lucky to be still here and I’m now keen to do my bit to support Prostate Cymru.”
Prostate Cymru has worked with sponsors to make it possible for individuals to donate just £10 per test.
A specialist nurse will provide detailed information on the test, and what happens in the event of a positive result.
To register for a test, vist https://cymru.mypsatests.org.uk/Events/
You will need the following event codes to register:
CBCC25 - Colwyn Bay Cricket Club on 6 September.
LLAN25 - Llangefni Fire Station on 7 September.
