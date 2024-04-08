Bikers from the Llyn will once again take part in a ride to raise money for local good causes.
This year Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorcycle Club will raise money for dialysis care across Gwynedd and Sir Fon, supporting Ysbyty Gwynedd and Alltwen Porthmadog.
The ride starts at Y Maes, Pwllheli at 11am on Sunday, 21 April.
Mileage is expected to be around 100 miles, and the ride should finish at around 4.45pm at The Ship Inn, Llanbedrog, and everyone who takes part is asked to pay a donation of £5.
Eifion Roberts, chairperson of the Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorcycle Club, said: “The money will help the bikers add to their amazing total of £71,814.74 raised over the last 13 years for other good causes.
“Donation forms will be available if people wish to raise more money beforehand.”
Organisers would like to remind entrants that this is not a race, but a fundraising bike ride, and entrants are encouraged to wear something fun on the day.
This year’s ride is sponsored by Gwion Prys Motorcycles Pant Glas.
If you would like more information, contact Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers on Facebook or call or email Eifion on 07814 992459 or email [email protected].