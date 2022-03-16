Bikers get ready to raise vital funds for Llŷn hospital unit

A GROUP of bikers from the Llŷn are revving up their engines for their annual fundraising event.

The twelfth annual Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers fundraising day will take place on Sunday, 3 April.

This year’s ride out will raise money for the Hafod Hedd Unit dementia and Alzheimer’s Unit at Ysbyty Bryn Beryl in Pwllheli.

People who want to take part in this year’s event should sign in for the ride out at 9am at Y Maes Pwllheli. Riders will be asked for a £5 donation per bike to join the run.

The Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers Fundraising Ride Out will leave Y Maes at 11am. Organisers intend for there to be a lunchbreak at 1.20pm at Y Brondanw Arms/Y Ring Llanfrothen. The run is expected to finish at Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon at around 4pm.

Mileage is expected to be around 100 miles with regular stops along the way.

Fuel stops can be found Siop a Garej, Morfa Nefyn filling station.

Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers are very kindly being sponsored again this year by Gwion Prys Motorcycles Pant Glas.

Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers 2022 fundraising posters, ride donation forms and tins are available.

“If you would like one, please get in touch and we will get one to you,” a group spokesperson said.“Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers are again asking if anyone would like to help us out on the day as part of our ground team, ground marshal, route marshal to please get in touch. We need your help.

“Contact any of the Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers and we will get in touch with you asap on the Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers’ Facebook page. The 2022 lead rider, Noel Roberts, is on 07986 969157, and sweep rider Menna Price is on 07766 462322.”

Over the last 11 years, the group has raised an amazing £57,344.66 for local good causes.