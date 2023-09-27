Bikers from the Llŷn have raised over £70,000 for local good causes.
Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers Motorcycle Club have raised the money by revving up their engines every year to take part in a popular fundraising bike ride. The riders and their friends and families have raised an incredible amount over the last 13 years, and have worked hard to raise the awareness of bikers in each of their communities and the good they do.
This year they have raised £10,353.86 for Gafael Llaw, a charity set up to support children and young people from the Gwynedd and Anglesey area suffering from cancer.
The group’s fundraising efforts started in 2010 when they raised £1,907 for Breast Cancer Care. In 2011 they raised £3,058 for Gwynedd Hospice Care.
The following year they raised £7,200 for The Dafydd Llywelyn Williams ‘Sponge’ Fundraiser, and 2013 saw them raise £4,850 for the Wales Air Ambulance Service. In 2014 they turned their attention to the British Heart Foundation Cymru and raised £5,505.93. The Special Care Baby Unit at Ysbyty Gwynedd received £10,830.76 in 2015.
2016 saw the bikers raise £4,432.01 for the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team.
In 2017 Blood Bikes North West Wales Branch received £5,000.
Tŷ Gobaith got £4,000 from the bikers in 2018 and in 2019 £5,360.96 went to Master Lewis Walker for a new bike.
Covid put a temporary stop to the biker’s fundraising efforts in 2020, but they were back in 2021 to raise £5,200 for Alaw Ward.
Last year saw the group raise £4,116.22 for Hafod Hedd.
A group spokesperson said: “Thank you all for your donations and auctions prizes, giving an absolutely amazing total sum of £71,814.74 smashing through the £70,000 ceiling raised in 13 years by you for good causes!
"We are so lucky have such wondrful support. We as a club would like to thank everyone who supported us this year And to everyone who came out to wave at us, keep your eyes peeled! We may be passing again next year!"