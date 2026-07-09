Simone Evans, Sightings Officer for the Sea Watch Foundation, said: “Celebrating 25 years of the National Whale and Dolphin Watch and 35 years of the Sea Watch Foundation is a proud moment for UK marine conservation. Our work simply wouldn't be possible without the thousands of volunteers who have scanned the seas over the last few decades. This year, we want to make our landmark event the biggest and most impactful yet. Grab your binoculars, head to the coast, and help us celebrate thirty-five years of science, community, and conservation!”