Wildlife experts, enthusiasts, and volunteers will be holding public surveys every day between 25 July and 2 August as part of Sea Watch Foundation’s National Whale and Dolphin Watch!
This nine-day citizen science event, set up by the New Quay-based foundation, is dedicated to studying the marine mammals found around the UK, and this year we are celebrating 25 years!
The UK is home to 31 cetacean species (whales, dolphins and porpoises), including harbour porpoises, bottlenose dolphins, common dolphins and minke whales! During National Whale and Dolphin Watch 2025, over 1,600 sightings, nearly 13 000 individual animals and 15 different species were recorded, including seals, basking sharks, tuna and sunfish!
Not only can the public participate in official scientific surveys, but events will also be held at the Sea Watch Foundation field base in New Quay.
Events include beach yoga, scavenger hunts, pub quiz, and for those who can’t attend any events in-person, there will be two online Evenings of Talks with scientific experts from around the UK.
Simone Evans, Sightings Officer for the Sea Watch Foundation, said: “Celebrating 25 years of the National Whale and Dolphin Watch and 35 years of the Sea Watch Foundation is a proud moment for UK marine conservation. Our work simply wouldn't be possible without the thousands of volunteers who have scanned the seas over the last few decades. This year, we want to make our landmark event the biggest and most impactful yet. Grab your binoculars, head to the coast, and help us celebrate thirty-five years of science, community, and conservation!”
National Whale and Dolphin Watch is an opportunity to get outside in nature with friends and family and is the perfect chance to meet other wildlife-loving people! Join this nationwide effort to increase awareness and understanding of some of the world’s most cherished species.
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