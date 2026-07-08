New Quay is in for a treat this week when Peregrine Circus comes to town.
The show has just left Aberystwyth where we were watched the singers, dancers, acrobats and comedic clown in awe as they performed their exciting, entertaining show, ‘Belly of the Whale’.
Peregrine Circus invites you on a journey through what’s been lost, found and imagined. A place where the familiar fades, drifting between dream and discovery, surrender and wonder. Live music and otherworldly performances entertained audiences young and old in the tent pitched up at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Circus is rare art-form in the UK, a bit like the peregrine that it is named after. In North Wales on 9 May 2025, Peregrine Circus revived the traditional travelling show in Wales. Robin Timson, born in North Wales, is the creative drive behind Peregrine Circus, and no stranger to circus having spent the previous five years at the highly acclaimed Gi ords Circus as Company Manager.
In 2025, Robin decided to take the huge step of following his dreams and throwing everything he owns into creating his own circus.
“I chose the name ‘Peregrine Circus’ as the definition of a peregrine is a bird that tends to wander and is migratory,” he said.
“It is used in mediaeval Latin to describe someone who comes from another country; foreign or outlandish, which I thought was perfect to describe a travelling circus. It also applied to me, as I have been away from home travelling with a circus and now I have returned home to start my own circus.”
Robin has spent the winter building and creating Peregrine Circus at home in Llanddulas, from pencil sketches and dreams into reality. The tent is based on a traditional 1800’s circus tent, and the box o ice modelled from a vintage caravan and a food wagon created from a horse box. Every detail was considered, especially how it fits into the landscape, and as much as possible has been reused, repurposed or recycled.
“Peregrine Circus is a travelling troupe of acrobats, artists, and musicians, united by a love of live performance and a deep connection to the landscapes and legends of this land,” he added.
“This year’s show is a mystical journey inspired by the ancient stone circles that watch over our landscape — timeless places of gathering, mystery, and magic. The show blends high-level circus with rich storytelling, live music, and a sense of enchantment.”
Each performance is a shared moment — as fleeting as the peregrine’s that soar over the landscape, magical, and full of heart.
Whether you’re five or 95, you are invited to step inside the circus and be part of the story.
See Peregrine Circus’s ‘Belly of the Whale’ in New Quay this week on Church Road (SA45 9PE). Tickets are available now at www.peregrinecircus.com.
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