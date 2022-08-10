Birth rates continue to fall across mid Wales

1,039 births were recorded in Gwynedd in 2021, down from the average of 1,160 recorded between 2013 and 2019 10% drop in birth rates has been recorded in Ceredigion in the decade between 2012 and 2021 28,638 babies were born across Wales in 2021— and 804 were multiple births of more than one child 1,054 births were recorded in Powys in 2021, down from the average of 1,149 recorded between 2013 and 2019 ( PA Archive/PA Images )