A Ceredigion couple have donated £1,500 to Prostate Cymru - money given to them in lieu of birthday presents.
Gwilym and Ann Evans from Penuwch celebrated their 60th birthday with family and friends at the Hungry Ram in Penuwch.
Instead of receiving presents, they welcomed donations to Prostate Cymru.
The couple recently presented a cheque for £1,500 to Glan Davies on behalf of the charity.
Have you been raising money for a good cause? Do you have news, photos and videos to share? Send them to [email protected]