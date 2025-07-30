A new Archbishop of Wales has been elected.
Cherry Vann who has served as the Bishop of Monmouth for the past five years, has been chosen as the 15th Archbishop of Wales, succeeding Bishop Andrew John from Aberystwyth who retired in July after three-and-a-half years as the leader of the Church in Wales. Bishop John was also Bishop of Bangor.
Archbishop Cherry secured a two-thirds majority vote from members of the Electoral College on the second day of its meeting at the St Pierre Church and Hotel in Chepstow. The election was confirmed by the other diocesan bishops and announced by Senior Bishop, Bishop Gregory Cameron of St Asaph. Archbishop Cherry will be enthroned at Newport Cathedral. She will continue to serve as Bishop of Monmouth.
Originally from Leicestershire, Archbishop Cherry Vann, consecrated as Bishop of Monmouth in 2020, was ordained as a deacon in 1989. She was among the first women to be ordained as a priest in the Church of England in 1994. She then served as Archdeacon of Rochdale, in the Diocese of Manchester, for 11 years.
She said: “The first thing I need to do is ensure the issues raised in the last six months are properly addressed and that I work to bring healing and reconciliation, and build a really good level of trust across the Church and the communities the Church serves.”
The Very Revd Ian Black, Dean of Newport, said: “Cherry is the right person for this moment in the Church in Wales’ life. She has the skills and vision we need to restore trust following some very public failings.
“She has brought stability to the Diocese of Monmouth, managing the change to ministry areas with clarity and purpose, showing deep care for the clergy and people. This foundation will be a good base as she leads the Province over the next few years.
“She has a deep faith, which is also open to those who take a different view to her, and this has impressed those people enormously.
“I look forward to supporting her as Dean of her Cathedral. One of our duties and pleasures here is to pray for the bishop every day and we will continue to do so gladly.”
