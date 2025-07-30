Gwynedd police are appealing for help to find a woman missing from Porthmadog.
NWP Gwynedd North have shared a photograph of the woman, called Emma, because she could be in Bangor or Caernarfon.
A social media post alerting the public to her disappearance says: “North Wales Police have concerns for 44-year-old Emma who is currently missing from the Porthmadog area but believed to be in the Caernarfon and Bangor areas. “Emma was last seen in Caernarfon area on 22 July.
“Emma is described as having shoulder length brown hair, 5ft 3 and was last seen wearing pyjamas.
“Any sightings or information, members of the public are urged to contact 101 or webchat quoting iTrace reference 51479.”
