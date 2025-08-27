Eryri National Park Authority will hold two days full of free, family-friendly activities, plus a unique opportunity to discover more about the work they do.
The first will take place at Tŷ Siamas, Dolgellau, on Saturday, 27 September, from 10am-4pm,
The second is at Betws-y-Coed Information Centre on
Saturday, 11 October, 10am-4pm.
There will be interactive children’s activities, forest school sessions, wellbeing activities, young rangers opportunities, a guided walk with the local area warden, conservation activities and the chance to learn more about the park’s work, share local place names and your views on future plans and more.
Light refreshments and entertainment available all day.
“Everyone welcome – take part, learn more about our work, and share your thoughts with us!” a park spokesperson said.
