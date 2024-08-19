An event called ‘Stay. You Matter’ will take place in Blaenau Ffestiniog in October to explore the issue of suicide and self harm within our communities.
The hope is that talking about these often stigmatised subjects openly and without judgement can help people build stronger and more compassionate support networks and encourage those suffering to seek help.
The event has been organised to coincide with World Mental Health Day on Thursday, 10 October at Tan Y Maen Wellbeing Centre.
The free community well-being event is open to everyone to help raise the awareness of suicide and self harm.
Through education, reflection, and positive assistance ‘Stay. You Matter’ will highlight the help and support on offer to anyone locally that may be in despair, worried for someone they know, or suffering the after effects of this trauma.
Join from 10am for refreshments, with the main event taking place at 11am at St David’s Church Hall, Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Hear talks, advice and get information from professional organisations involved in suicide prevention.
There will be musical performances from The Worldwide Welshman, The Tan Y Maen Ukulele Group and others.
A collaborative community art workshop to work on the creation of a mural in the Tan Y Maen Community Garden will also take place.
Hear people kindly sharing their personal lived experiences of coping with suicide.
There will be free refreshments before, during and after the event.
“There is hope, if we hold onto it,” an event organiser said.
Tan Y Maen Wellbeing Centre is an independent charity based in Blaenau Ffestiniog, which has been working in partnership with the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the Gwynedd Council since 2004 to provide support in the community for anyone experiencing challenges with their mental health and emotional wellbeing.
Tan Y Maen is the ICAN Hub for South Gwynedd and a partner in the Parabl Talking Therapies Partnership.
This event has been made possible by the generous donation made by the bereaved family and friends of a local man who recently took his own life.