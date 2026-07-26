Police are appealing for information about an incident involving two dogs on a beach in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said the incident happened in May on Penllech Beach.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following an incident involving two dogs on Penllech beach, Llangwnadl.
“The incident, which happened on 25 may, involved a Cavapoo and what is described to possibly be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
“We understand that some time has passed since the incident, but we need to speak with the owners of the bully-type dog.
“If you witnessed the incident, or know who was involved, please contact police.
“Anybody with information that could assist our enquiries should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000414141.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.