A baby has died following a collision on a camping site in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police received a 999 call at 10.20am this morning (Monday, 28 April) to a report of a collision involving a one-year-old girl and a vehicle on the Bryn Gloch caravan and camp site in Betws Garmon, near Caernarfon.
“The emergency services were sent to the scene – including the Air Ambulance, and the child was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool,” a police spokesperson said.
“Despite the best efforts of all involved, the child died at the hospital this afternoon.
“The coroner has been informed.”
Sergeant Simon Hughes of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Our profound sympathies remain with the girl’s family at this extremely difficult time. They will now be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.
“The investigation to establish the cause of the collision is well underway and I would like to thank all those who assisted on the site today.”
The force say they are not able to release further details at this time.