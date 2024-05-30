Fires at a former school in Llandysul are thought to have been started deliberately.
At 8.41pm on 28 May fire engines from Llandysul, Lampeter, Newcastle Emlyn Fire Stations were called to the former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi site.
Crews responded to two fires within a derelict, four-storey building. One fire was on the ground floor; the other the first floor.
Crews left the scene at 9.38pm.
“Starting a deliberate fire is a criminal offence,” a fire service spokesperson said.
“Entering derelict properties such as this one poses an increased risk to operational crew members.
“Derelict buildings may contain hazardous materials, structural instability, poor visibility and ventilation, and trip hazards.
“You can report a deliberate fire anonymously.”
Call CrimeStoppers on 0800 55511.