A blue plaque to remember a sweary Aberystwyth resident has popped up on a wall near the town's seafront.
A plaque placed on a bench on the castle grounds overlooking south beach, was removed last year by the council after attention was drawn to the message.
It read "In loving memory of Huw Davies. Used to sit here and shout ‘F*** off!’ at the seagulls."
The plaque drew attention from the national media and even made an appearance of topical BBC One show, Have I Got News for You.
More than a year after the plaque was removed, a blue plaque has been spotted this week in an alleyway that leads from the promenade to Tai Crynfryn and Corporation Street.
The blue plaque says: "Huw Davies. Taxidermist & Swearing Enthusiast Lived Here."
It is still unclear however who Huw Davies was.
Speaking on its decision to remove the bench plaque last May, Ceredigion County Council said: “An unauthorised plaque had been placed, by an unknown person, on an existing bench within Aberystwyth Castle grounds. The plaque has been removed.”
Do you know who is behind the Huw Davies tributes or who he was? Contact the Cambrian News on [email protected] and let us know.