Memorial plaque on castle bench removed

The bench on the castle grounds in Aberystwyth and inset the plaque, which was removed earlier today ( Cambrian News )

A MEMORIAL plaque on a bench overlooking South Beach in Aberystwyth which contained a swear word, has been removed this afternoon.

The plaque had been placed on a bench on the Castle grounds, overlooking the sea and read ‘In loving memory of Huw Davies. Used to sit here and shout ‘F*** off!’ at the seagulls.

The bench overlooks Cardigan Bay ( Cambrian News ) ( Cambrian News )

James Vaughan tweeted a photograph of the memorial plaque on Sunday, writing ‘By some distance the best park bench memorial I’ve ever encountered’.

The tweet gained over 173,000 likes and was shared nearly 19,000 times, with users finding amusement in the plaque, sharing their favourite memorial plaques from across the globe.

One Twitter user, Cynical Archivist, wrote: “I must admit this Huw Davies sounds an amusing character. If this Park bench memorial helps people remember him well then so be it.”

Another wrote: “Oh fantastic, I wish I had known that man. I think we would’ve got on in lots of ways.”

The plaque was removed by council workers earlier today ( Cambrian News ) ( Cambrian News )

The Cambrian News headed to the castle grounds earlier today to find that the plaque had been removed by council workers.

Ceredigion County Council has been asked to comment.