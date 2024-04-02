A body has been found at a marina in Gwynedd.
The body of a woman was found at Pwllheli Marina last week.
North Wales Police said were called to Pwllheli Marina last Wednesday night 27 March, where a 62-year-old woman was sadly found “deceased at the scene”.
Police say the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Pwllheli Marina shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, March 27th where sadly, a 62-year-old woman was found deceased at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed."
No further details, including the name of the woman, have been released at this time. The coroner has been informed.