Pafiliwn Bont has been put for sale with an asking price of £350,000.
The decision to sell the pavilion comes after the Pontrhydfendigaid Eisteddfod Committee, which runs the pavilion, decided in November to put it on the market due to high costs.
The listing on Morgan & Davies describes the pavilion as 'an important community asset' with 'huge potential for diversification and also dividing the building'.
The listing adds that the pavilion is 'a property of regional significance, once in a generation offering - that cannot be missed'.
There is room for 2,000 people in the auditorium, the site is 2,400 square meters and includes a car park for 200 cars and 7.3 acres of land around it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.