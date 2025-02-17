The prequel to the author Richard Rhys O’Brien’s 2022 book, ‘The Campaigns of Margaret Lloyd George’, on Margaret’s unprecedented peacetime political campaigns, this book draws on correspondence, archived campaign minutes, contemporary press reports, and recent researchers’ analyses of wartime volunteering and welfare, bringing to life not just the great efforts made across the country, but also the contentious debates that inevitably marked a time of difficult political, economic and social choices in a time of great crisis. A time of food rationing, of conscription, of relentless slaughter on the battlefields, and of the urgency to support thousands of returning wounded soldiers and sailors, in so many cases, handicapped for life.