Read the true story of how three friends saved a quarry house from bankruptcy and transformed it into a “sensationally beautiful” retreat house.
When Ros Tennyson first saw the place that would become Trigonos, she said it was “one of the most beautiful places she’d ever seen”.
Her partner Richard Grover and friend Judy Harris had never dreamt of taking over somewhere as big - the site boasting 18 acres - but, faced with bankruptcy, the owners were selling it at a quarter of its value.
What followed was 29 years of a successful socially run business which the trio say “the world needs more of”.
After handing over the running of the centre after 24 years, the trio wrote a book about their experiences, launching this weekend.
Ros, 74 from Machynlleth, said: “The story of Trigonos is an exciting one.
“We’re very passionate about social business being a real alternative.
“With social businesses, you become your own directors, unlike a charity, and so have a great deal of autonomy.
“It’s what the world needs right now, that’s been our driver for the book.
“It doesn’t have to be commercially ruthless or constrained like a charity - you can have a business with focus, purpose, meaning that isn’t dependant on people giving you money.
“Trigonos has run for almost 30 years - it’s a sustainable model.
“[Releasing the book] is scary but feels important.”
Having met Judy when the couple moved to Blaenau Ffestiniog, they went into business together after finding the perfect spot by Llyn Nantlle Uchaf near Caernarfon, nestled below the mountains of Eryri National Park, founding Trigonos in 1996.
Employing 20 locals they ran their own and hosted others who ran retreats and courses in everything from police training to yoga, to vacations catering to all religions.
Ros said: “We wanted to host properly, we felt ‘hospitality’ has been weakened by the idea of it as a sector.
“We were open, chatty, welcoming, we had very good local cooks making affordable food and we weren’t on-site at night so groups had the place to themselves.”
The team grew vegetables through bio-dynamic farming and kept chickens, employing young people who “went on to good jobs”.
Guests would comment on the welcome, the food, and the “mythical” setting that features in old folk tales.
Though Judy sadly died two years ago, the pair finished the book.
Richard, 79, said: “We thought there was a story here that could inspire other people to launch their own social businesses.”
MP for Gwynedd Liz Saville-Roberts commented: “This is an inspiring story and shows how such initiatives are possible wherever there is determination, a sense of place and a strong connection to the local community.
“I hope this book helps spread the news throughout Wales and beyond about the potential and positive impact of social businesses.”
The official launch for Social Business in Action - Trigonos in Eryri is on 8 March 2.30-5pm at Machynlleth Senedd Building.