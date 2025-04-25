Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, will meet with Department for Business and Trade Minister, Gareth Thomas MP to see what action will be taken by UK government to put pressure on the Post Office to maintain over-the-counter services in Caernarfon.
Mrs Saville Roberts has been campaigning to retain face-to-face services in the town following the Post Office’s decision to close all Crown and Directly Managed Branches (DMBs) in favour of a fully franchised model.
The MP will also raise the impact of the removal of outreach services from 21 communities across her rural constituency.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “It should be appreciated that people want to see Post Office services safeguarded in Caernarfon town centre. They place an immense value on the convenience of being able to pop into their local branch, whether for their personal or business needs. I understand that the Post Office are looking to move to a fully franchised network, but we have no indication of what this will mean for services in Caernarfon, the staff currently employed at the branch, and the provision of Welsh language services.
“I am pleased the minister has agreed to meet to discuss what pressure government can bring to bear on the Post Office to provide much needed clarity.
“I will also be raising the decision to axe 21 of the 25 mobile Post Office services across my constituency. The mostly rural communities will now be deprived from accessing Post Office services close to home.
“Given the Post Office has a commitment to ensure 95 per cent of the total population is within three miles of a Post Office outlet, and 95 per cent of the population of every postcode is within six miles of an outlet, I want to know how they propose to maintain these commitments in light of these cuts.”