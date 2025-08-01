Borth Arts Group members have been busy putting together their latest exhibition.
Neil Johnson is one of the artists exhibiting his work at 2 London Place in Borth this summer. He is also a member of the Royal Watercolour Society of Wales.
Together with his wife Jill, Neil has been a member of Borth Arts Group since its inception 10 years ago. The show, featuring 16 artists, highlights the breadth of talent in this unique village. Borth, just five miles north of Aberystwyth, the village by the sea, is bursting with creative talent.
Neil said: “Two London Place is an exquisite boutique gallery housed in one of the old fisherman’s cottages on the Main Street and is the brainchild of Sadie Everard. Sadie has curated the exhibition, which was organised by my wife Jill, and it should prove to be a highlight of the summer on this beautiful stretch of the Welsh coast. It is both uplifting and inspiring, and features something to interest everyone.”
This exhibition is a milestone in the history of Borth Arts. Many of the artists have shown works throughout Wales and beyond but it is the first time the group has exhibited in Borth.
Neil describes the examples on show as “an extensive mix of both 2D and 3D work”.
He added: “The standard is very high. Peter Pavli, who has recently moved into Borth, shows work in both ceramics and digital print, Wendy Talbot has a variety of works in glass and Jonah Evans, one of the youngest members, exhibits his stunning Lino prints.”
Other participants include Sue Lee, Stuart Evans, Sarah Pugh, Rea Cashman, Phil Dalton, Mary Francis, Martine Ormerod, Lynne Dickens, Linda Henry, Jenny Williamson, Eve Smith and Fredrica Barratt.
Working predominantly in watercolour, Neil’s work could be described as abstracted realism. Unusually, his painting in this exhibition is a conceptual work highlighting the shocking state of our seas and watercourses. The piece is called ‘Last Fish’ and depicts a fish struggling as its vital signs fade in the polluted water.
Being so close to the sea and this wonderful local environment it is hardly surprising that much of the artists’ work is highly influenced by place.
Neil also has over 40 paintings and prints in Oriel Tir a Mor gallery and cafe on the main street in Borth.
