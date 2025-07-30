An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit breaching a community order.
Ezme Rouse, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.
The 31-year-old admitted a charge of failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April this year by failing to attend a planned CRS Women's service session on 4 June as well as failing to attend a Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service session and a planned probation appointment on 25 June.
Magistrates handed Rouse a fine of £60.
She must also pay costs of £60.
The community order will continue.
