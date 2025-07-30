When The Wizard of Oz opens at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 8 August, a gorgeous Cavapoo called Miri will make her stage debut.
The 10-year-old dog from Rhydyfelin is playing the part of Dorothy’s dog, Toto.
When Miri’s owners Dyfan and Rachel Rhys heard the arts centre needed a dog for this year’s summer season show, they knew Miri would be perfect.
Dyfan said: “She is so good and gets on with everyone.
“She’s a great family dog who has always been glued to our three children in the house. She sleeps with our middle daughter, Olivia, who she adores.
“But she will go to anyone and do what she’s asked so we think she’ll be perfect for the part.”
Wizard of Oz Director Richard Cheshire told the Cambrian News that using a real dog is crucial for the show.
He said: “Toto is really important because at the beginning of the story he is the cause of contention because Miss Gulch doesn’t like dogs and Toto keeps getting into her garden.
“Toto has bitten her leg because Miss Gulch whacked him on the back with a rake, so in terms of bringing out the danger and helping the characterisation of the wicked witch - because she wants to get the dog and get Dorothy - Toto is key.
“Using a real dog really highlights what Miss Gulch, this wicked old witch as she’s called in the show, is up to, so that’s why we wanted to use a real dog, particularly for those scenes, so we can really bring home the story to our audiences about the awfulness of Miss Gulch and what she’s doing.”
I saw Miri in action this week and she is adorable! See her and the rest of the incredible professional cast of The Wizard of Oz from 8-30 August.
