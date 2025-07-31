Borth Carnival Queen 2025-26, Flo Everard Walker, was was officially crowned in readiness for Borth Carnival by last year's Carnival Queen Grace Thomas, together with Carnival Committee chair Carol Bainbridge and former Ceredigion MP Mark Williams.
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
Friday 1st August 2025 8:00 am
Former Ceredigion MP Mark Williams, Flo Everard Walker, Carnival Committee chair Carol Bainbridge, and last year's Carnival Queen Grace Thomas (N/a)
