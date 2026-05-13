A collection of contemporary short stories set in the seaside village of Borth will be launched at BorthFfest on Saturday, 23 May.
‘Goose Barnacles & Other Stories’ (Mussel Press, 2026) has been written by Mike Francis, a former Head of English at Penglais School who has lived in Borth for more than 20 years.
The book draws heavily on Borth’s unique character and its striking setting on a shingle spit, perched between the sea and the flat expanse of Cors Fochno.
The stories examine uneasy friendships rekindled after many years, family rivalries, chance encounters and even relationships between people who have never met. Included in the collection is the tale of a student who moves into a flat in the village and becomes obsessed with the previous tenant; the story of a disruptive stranger who turns up on a writer’s doorstep, perhaps brought there by the east wind and an account of a charity swim which leads childhood friends into conflict.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’ ahead of the launch, Mike said: “I started writing these stories because I wanted to capture the unique, edgy atmosphere of Borth, which has such a strong influence on everyone who lives here.
“The stories arrived one by one, and I only realised that they could form a collection when I started to collaborate with local artist Stuart Evans. We both agreed that Borth has a voice all of its own.”
Following that conversation, Stuart went on to create an original black and white drypoint print to accompany each of the book’s 10 short stories.
The images reflect scenes and locations from the book including the houses which back on to the shingle bank, the groynes on the beach, the cliff with its iconic monument and the old Wesleyan Methodist Shiloh Chapel which operated for many years as a scrap merchant’s warehouse.
Stuart said: “I have lived in Borth for over 25 years and was inspired to produce these images after reading the 10 short fictional stories written by Mike Francis. We decided to combine our efforts and publish a collection of his stories with my images.
“The images were produced using a drypoint technique. This is a printing process which involves scratching into the surface of waxed card or perspex, covering it in ink and then wiping it down, allowing the ink to sit in the grooves. Damp paper is then laid on top of the image and run through a press. The resulting unique picture will vary, depending on how much ink is removed each time it is printed.”
An exhibition of Stuart’s drypoint prints can be seen at Cletwr in Tre’r Ddôl from 27 May-1 August.
‘Goose Barnacles & Other Stories’ will be launched at 2pm in the Star of the Sea as part of BorthFfest. Entry is free and all are welcome.
The book can be purchased in Aberystwyth bookshops and at Nisa and 2 London Place on Borth High Street, priced £9.95. It will be available to buy online soon.
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