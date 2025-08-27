August has been busy for Borth Community Hub, with staff and volunteers taking on the challenge of reopening the visitor centre at Ynyslas in the wake of its controversial closure by Natural Resources Wales.
To Helen Williams, Borth Community Hub Manager, this was an opportunity to enhance services provided by the hub from its building on the Clarach Road, as well as responding to a demand in the community to keep the centre - now called the Ynyslas Nature Hub - open.
"The choice was simple,” said Helen.
“See the much-valued building locked up over summer or create a community focused presence at Ynyslas? To our trustees and volunteers it was a no brainier.”
The hub submitted an expression of interest and reopened the centre in August.
Helen said: “We have met with the Biosphere Partnership and the Save the Centre group, and of course NRW, and we are keen to explore new ideas. This is why we are embarking on our Community Consultation, finding out what locals and visitors envisage for the future.
“We are confident we can make it a success, but will be taking a step-by-step approach.
“We want to celebrate the beauty and environmental significance of Ynyslas. It becomes clear when you spend time in the nature hub just how much Ynyslas is valued, with friends and devotees from far and wide relieved we are there, and many keen to help us.
“In our first week we led our usual art for well-being for older adults at Ynyslas. Wednesday and Thursday saw oversubscribed family sessions on a Bear Hunt theme. Wednesdays see Nature Discovery Walks led by John Ibbotson, Jackie Lawrence, Amos Bewick and Sue Dalton.
“The volunteer run cafe is open daily from 12pm-2 pm, selling drinks, cakes and ice creams.
“We will continue to run activities from the old school in Clarach Road.
“Men’s Shed continues to meet each Tuesday at 2pm, and on Fridays the Hub continues to host lunch.
“We see the use of both the buildings as essential to our future work.
“Borth Community Hub is very proud to have taken over the old visitor centre. We are determined over time to develop it further, ensuring that Ynyslas can be shared more widely by our community.
“Thanks to our volunteers who have made this possible.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.