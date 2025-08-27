The business went into voluntary liquidation last September, to the dismay of the town.
However a new business owner has taken over, hoping to return the hotel, restaurant and cafe to the town this September.
Owner Michael Freed moved to the town to be closer to his son, but said that “when I saw this beautiful historic building sitting empty, it broke my heart - I felt it needed to be given back to the town, and so here I am.”
What has been a “whirlwind” month of redecorating and refurnishing has resulted in a soft launch this August, opening the cafe and rooms to guests.
He is planning an official launch on 1 September, explaining: “My vision is for the Unicorn to become more than just a hotel — I want it to be a creative and social hub for the town.
“We’ve opened a small café and gallery space to showcase local artists, serve good coffee and cakes, and provide a warm spot for people to connect.
“The rooms are being run as boutique-style stays, offering visitors a blend of comfort and character in the heart of mid-Wales.
“I’d love for the Unicorn to be a place that brings life back into this building while supporting local suppliers, producers, and artists.”
Last weekend, Michael opened up for a bank holiday barbecue, with an “amazing turnout” from locals.
Having spent 15 years working in renewable energy, Michael was looking to settle down - “coming full circle” as his great-great-grandfather was an innkeeper in south Wales.
His plans for the restaurant are still a secret, working with “top London and local chefs” to create a fine dining experience.
Follow the Unicorn Facebook page for updates - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579229224719
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.