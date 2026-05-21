Throughout his career on the lifeboat, Ron has been recognised on two occasions for gallantry during 1978 and 1987. Ron received his first award for the rescue of two people cut off by the tide. Ron said: “It was a summer’s day on 18 August 1978. These two individuals were trapped by the tide, half a mile south-west of the lifeboat station. The crew and I were determined to rescue them in a challenging situation, due to the rocks at the base of the cliffs where they were stranded.