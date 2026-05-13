The seaside village of Borth will be buzzing this Bank Holiday weekend when TV and radio stars descend on the village for BorthFfest.
A packed programme of live music, creative workshops, literary discussions and celebrity interviews run from 22-25 May.
The festival will be officially opened at 6pm on Friday, 22 May by Aleighcia Scott, who co-presents S4C’s ‘Y Llais’. Aleighcia will be in conversation with BBC Radio Cymru presenter and singer Caryl Parry Jones at the Star of the Sea.
Caryl returns there at 12pm on 23 May to interview BBC Radio presenter Huw Stephens, who has his own programmes on BBC 6 Music, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru. Huw has previously presented on BBC Radio 4 as well a range of art and music documentaries and Glastonbury Festival coverage.
Other highlights include The Art Debate at Libanus, ‘The Bill Doyle Dapper Dressing Catwalk’, the Graphic Novel Reading Room, live music performances by Jeb Loy Nichols and Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn, the launch of a book of 12 short stories based in Borth, a performance by the newly formed ‘Borth Ultimate Morris Dancing Squad’, kite flyers, the annual Borth summer craft fair in the hall and home-made scarecrows across the village.
“We are delighted BorthFfest is back for the third year running and continues to represent itself as a destination for creatives or anyone with an interest in art, music, cinema, literature and the unusual, whether it be for inspiration or captivation,” organisers said.
“As we look forward to another unique Bank Holiday weekend of conversations, of making and enjoyment, we would like to thank everyone for their help in making this festival a success – the artists and performers, the organisers, local businesses, the people of Borth, visitors and all other supporters.”
The Gŵyl BorthFfest programme is available from local businesses. Follow @borthffest on social media for more information.
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