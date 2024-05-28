This bank holiday weekend Borth became decked out with art and scarecrows for the village’s first-ever arts festival.
The seaside village is bursting with creativity so locals decided to celebrate that by organising the first BorthFest, held across 24-27 May.
The weekend saw a smörgåsbord of events from art workshops, film screenings, live music, debate, and a craft fair, to a ‘hero and heroine’ scarecrow competition.
Families turned out for the good weather and the fun, and even the Borth Ultimate Synchronized Swimming Team performed to raise funds for the Ysgol Gymunedol Craig Yr Wylfa primary school swim lessons.
Pavements were packed in the usually sleepy Ceredigion village with scarecrow-spotters for the residents' competition and queues for fish and chips went down the street.
Over £400 was also raised for the ongoing Borth Wall Transformation Project at a gig by local ban the Refreshers.
The newly revamped wall of a former garage was also showcased at the weekend with a Muriel Delahaye art award presented to local artist Bodge who was behind the pebble mural.